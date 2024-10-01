Meitei Man Cites Google Maps After Abduction; Manipur DGP in Talks for Release of Two Others

IMPHAL: Reports have indicated that two Meitei men were abducted because they went missing on Friday.

According to report, the Manipur DGP, Rajiv Singh began communicating with the abductors and local civil society groups in the Kangpokpi district, which is mainly dominated by Kuki-Zomi, since Monday.

Two of three men reportedly abducted from Thoubal district after apparently going astray while following Google Maps from their village to Imphal West were released on the same day, although with a possible caveat.

A man's release was confirmed by his colleagues who appeared at the office of the Kangpokpi district police Superintendent today, but was absent from this photograph taken earlier.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said he has instructed the police chief to talk to them. The demand of the abductors is stated as relocation of Kuki-Zomi inmates from Sajwa Jail, Imphal.

He refused to comment on the reports stating that among the demands, one would be the release of Mark T Haokip, self-proclaimed president of a group that seeks a separate Kuki nation, arrested in New Delhi on May 24, 2022 and now is behind NIA bars.

Singh said nothing was said until both the men were escorted back to safety, but said everything humanly possible was being done so that they return safely. He said "unconditionally" was what was wanted as regards the two youths' release.

To send them home safely, senior security officials said it was true that talks did take place on Monday in Kangpokpi and were led by the DGP.

The three allegedly kidnapped youth are Ningombam Johnson Singh, Oinam Thoithoi Singh, and Thokchom Thoithoiba Singh-all of whom hail from the Meitei-majority valley of Thoubal district.

Johnson was released on the same day, while a video emerged on Saturday night of the other two in captivity, in which they could be heard pleading to Biren Singh to accede to the demands of the abductors so that they might be set free.

The Chief Minister stated that the government was working to get the men released unconditionally and unharmed. One has already been released without any harm. He further stated that both the central and state governments have been making great efforts to rescue the men safely. Their DGP has been sent to the district to negotiate with the parties concerned so that they return to their normal life safely.

Speaking to the media after being released, Johnson said they were stopped and taken to a secluded area after accidentally straying into the Keithelmanbi region in Kangpokpi while using Google Maps to find their way to New Keithelmanbi in Imphal West.

He explained that after he had searched the location on Google Maps, they realized they had entered Kuki territory, where they were confronted by Kuki women who began questioning their intentions. He further elaborated that they were later blindfolded, taken to an unknown sequestered location, and kept captive by some men, separated from the other two during captivity.