Manipur Violence: MHA Meeting Takes Urgent Steps to Heal Deep Ethnic Divides

IMPHAL: A crucial meeting was called by the Ministry of Home Affairs, or MHA, in New Delhi over the situation in Manipur. Representatives from the states' elected Meitei, Kuki-Zo, and Naga communities attended talks for the first time since clashes began on May 3, 2023.

Representatives of the people from Kuki-Zo and Naga attended the meeting along with prominent leaders of Manipur, among whom were Meitei MLAs, Dr. Sapam Ranjan, Govindas Konthoujam and Thounaojam Basanta Kumar. Letpao Haokip, Haokholet Kipgen, Paolilien Haokip and Naga leaders Ram Muivah and Losii Dikho were present on the occasion.

The much-hyped meeting lasted for two hours with BJP Northeast Coordinator MP Dr. Sambit Patra and Home Ministry Interlocutor A.K. Mishra presiding over it.

While the main objective was to bridge the ethnic divide responsible for more than 230 deaths and displacing more than 59,000 people, the Kuki-Zo group reiterated its demand for a separate administration that the state government continues to oppose.

With resolution, all the representatives of the central government pleaded to the people for not supporting violence and to save the innocents from further massacre. But outcome is still on the other end of the scale as deep ethnic tension along with a strong demand for separate administration continues at its height.

The meeting, though being said to be a step towards peace, reports say that before the joint discussion the MHA separately spoke to each community, in which there is underlined the fact that it is pretty tough to unite both groups. The full details of the meeting are yet to be revealed.

Earlier, the Coordinating Committee has called for a 12-hour total shutdown on October 15 across Manipur. The shutdown starts at 6 AM and continues till 6 PM. They have called the same on the account of "National Black Day" as a sign of protest against the alleged forced annexation of Manipur by India on October 15, 1949.