Manipur Violence: Miscreants Kill 22-year-old Village Volunteer in Sinam Hills

IMPHAL: A 22-year-old Village Volunteer from the Meitei community was killed in an attack by unidentified individuals at Sinam Hills, an area of conflict between two communities in the state.

Sinam Hills borders Kangpokpi district, which is mainly populated by the Kuki communities.

The victim, Laishram Boycha, also known as Prem, hailed from Sinam Mamang Leikai in Imphal East district. He lost his life after reportedly being shot.

Prem fell off a steep hill slope during a gunfire exchange with unidentified individuals at 4:30 pm on Friday. His body was found in a deep ravine around 7 am on Saturday.