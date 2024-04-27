Manipur Violence: Miscreants Kill 22-year-old Village Volunteer in Sinam Hills

IMPHAL: A 22-year-old Village Volunteer from the Meitei community was killed in an attack by unidentified individuals at Sinam Hills, an area of conflict between two communities in the state.
Sinam Hills borders Kangpokpi district, which is mainly populated by the Kuki communities.
The victim, Laishram Boycha, also known as Prem, hailed from Sinam Mamang Leikai in Imphal East district. He lost his life after reportedly being shot.
Prem fell off a steep hill slope during a gunfire exchange with unidentified individuals at 4:30 pm on Friday. His body was found in a deep ravine around 7 am on Saturday.
Officials stated that Prem's body has been taken to the state government-operated JNIMS hospital in Imphal for a post-mortem examination.
Earlier in a tragic incident, two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were allegedly killed in a suspected militant attack in Bishnupur area of Manipur.
The attack started at midnight and lasted 2:25 am on Saturday.
The CRPF personnel who were attacked belonged to the 128 Battalion stationed in the Naransena area of Bishnupur district in Manipur.
According to sources, armed groups allegedly shot towards a village in the Naransena area, which falls under the Moirang police station’s jurisdiction in Bishnupur district.
The bomb fired by the armed groups landed and exploded inside the outpost of the B/128 Battalion of the CRPF at Narensena.
The explosion caused injuries to four CRPF personnel identified as Guard Jadav Das, Guard N Sarkar, Guard Arup Saini, and Guard Aftab Hussain.
Unfortunately, N Sarkar and Arup Saini later succumbed to their injuries.
The IED blasts came a day after gunfights broke out between village volunteers of the two rival communities in the Imphal West district.
After the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 last year, the NH-2 was blocked by various Kuki organisations, affecting the movement of vehicles including essential goods trucks, while the movement of Meitei people had been stopped on it.
