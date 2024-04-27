Nagaland Govt Vows Action Against Extortion, Assures Protection amid DCCI Strike

KOHIMA: In response to a one-day strike called by the Dimapur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) on April 26, the Nagaland State Government has taken decisive action to address the problem of illegal taxation, intimidation, and harassment faced by businessmen from Naga Political Groups (NPGs).
Facing increasing pressure, the State government instructed the Director General of Police (DGP) and Commissioner Nagaland to take strict measures to tackle the harassment of the business community.
The instruction, issued on April 25, a day before the planned strike, called for swift action from law enforcement agencies and stressed the importance of stopping the activities of anti-social elements.
Home Commissioner (HC) Vikeyie Kenya's letter instructed the Director General of Police (DGP) and Commissioner Nagaland to quickly report to the government about their actions regarding the ongoing situation.
They were also asked to persuade the Dimapur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) to reconsider their decision to shut down indefinitely.
The letter pointed out the difficulties faced by businesses in Dimapur, where various Naga Political Groups (NPGs), despite being in a truce with the Indian government, continued to impose illegal taxes, creating an unfriendly environment for trade.
The State government ordered the enforcement of ceasefire ground rules and directed punitive measures against those who break them. Furthermore, the Chairman of Ceasefire Monitoring Group (CFMG)/Ceasefire Supervisory Board (CFSB) were informed for necessary action.
The government expressed concern about how these activities were affecting law enforcement and governance, and reiterated its stance against illegal taxation by underground groups (UGs).
It praised the police for their ongoing efforts to crack down on extortion and tax collection, highlighting the need for these efforts to continue.
Earlier on March, the DCCI had issued a clear warning threatening to shut down business indefinitely if the constant imposition of multiple taxes and intimidation or summons by Naga political groups does not stop immediately.
