Nagaland Govt Vows Action Against Extortion, Assures Protection amid DCCI Strike

KOHIMA: In response to a one-day strike called by the Dimapur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) on April 26, the Nagaland State Government has taken decisive action to address the problem of illegal taxation, intimidation, and harassment faced by businessmen from Naga Political Groups (NPGs).

Facing increasing pressure, the State government instructed the Director General of Police (DGP) and Commissioner Nagaland to take strict measures to tackle the harassment of the business community.

The instruction, issued on April 25, a day before the planned strike, called for swift action from law enforcement agencies and stressed the importance of stopping the activities of anti-social elements.