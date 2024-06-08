Manipur Violence: More than 200 Individuals Moved to Relief Camp in Jiribam

IMPHAL: More than 200 people from the Meitei community have been moved to a new relief camp after violence erupted in Jiribam district, Manipur.

The unrest began after a man was killed, allegedly by militants. The affected individuals are currently staying at the Jiri Sports Complex as their homes in villages like Lamtai Khunou, Dibong Khunou, Nunkhal, and Begra were set on fire by suspected militants.

According to an official, the majority of the affected villagers lived over 30 kilometers away from Jiribam town. In light of the violence, extra security forces have been sent to the area.