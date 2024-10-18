Nagaland: NH Project Deadline Unchanged as Hornbill Festival Takes Center Stage

DIMAPUR: The Nagaland government has decided not to extend the deadline for the important highway projects as it gears up for the 25th Hornbill Festival.

According to deputy chief minister TR Zeliang-led meeting, the officials urged that repairs be carried out to National Highway 29 to be completed in time before a peak tourist season, expected mid-November.

Review of feedback on various state projects by the Ministry of Road Transport & National Highways was reviewed on the meeting at Nagaland Civil Secretariat. The state government decided to complete the highway repairs given that they set a key meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for October 21-22 in Delhi.

While the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and National Highways (NPWD) termed it a heavy downpour stopper, Deputy Chief Minister Zeliang was adamant that it is "entirely unacceptable" to extend the deadline .

He was of the opinion that completing the work by the end of October will ensure the smooth flow of traffic during the festival.

Thus, the Works & Housing Department made sure to send reminders to all relevant agencies to ensure prompt and efficient completion of road repair and maintenance. On its part, the NPWD was specifically reminded to maintain its bypass roads in case an unsual problem arose on the highway.

Clear and smooth roads are essentials for the Hornbill Festival, where Nagaland witnesses thousands of visitors every year, stated deputy chief minister TR Zeliang. "We cannot afford any delays as the state prepares to host tourists and dignitaries from around the world," he said. "It is crucial that NH 29 should be fully restored to facilitate easy access to the Naga Heritage Village and other important places."

It also discussed unsettled land compensation problems affecting NH-202. The Commissioner & Secretary of Land Revenue were given the tasks of finalizing land rates for districts affected by the project, so that State can quickly put up all details for the approval of the ministry.