Manipur Violence: PM Modi credits central-state cooperation for improved situation

IMPHAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the notable progress in the troubled region of Manipur, crediting the positive change to the combined efforts of the central and state governments.

In an interview with The Assam Tribune newspaper, PM Modi highlighted the focused allocation of resources and administrative efforts aimed at resolving the long-standing conflict.

PM Modi stated that he had talked in the Parliament before and put out the best resources and administrative efforts into revolving the conflict.

The Prime Minister also thanked the timely actions of the Government of India and the efforts of the Government of Manipur, there has been a noticeable improvement in the state’s situation.