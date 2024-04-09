Manipur Violence: PM Modi credits central-state cooperation for improved situation

IMPHAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the notable progress in the troubled region of Manipur, crediting the positive change to the combined efforts of the central and state governments.
In an interview with The Assam Tribune newspaper, PM Modi highlighted the focused allocation of resources and administrative efforts aimed at resolving the long-standing conflict.
PM Modi stated that he had talked in the Parliament before and put out the best resources and administrative efforts into revolving the conflict.
The Prime Minister also thanked the timely actions of the Government of India and the efforts of the Government of Manipur, there has been a noticeable improvement in the state’s situation.
Emphasizing the active participation of Home Minister Amit Shah during the height of the conflict, PM Modi mentioned that Shah’s presence in Manipur and his extensive discussions with different groups played a significant role in resolving the conflict.
“The central government has consistently provided support as requested by the state government, the relief and rehabilitation process is still underway,” the PM said.
The Opposition has frequently criticized the Prime Minister regarding the situation in Manipur, blaming his government for the tense conditions in the state since ethnic violence erupted in May last year.
Last year, the Opposition introduced a vote of no confidence against the BJP-led central government, calling for PM Modi to address the situation in Manipur.
In response to these criticisms, PM Modi reassured Parliament that the Central and state governments are working together to bring peace back to Manipur.
PM Modi said that the entire country stands with Manipur, and we are all working together to restore peace in the state.
Since the ethnic clashes began between the Kukis and Meteis in Manipur on May 2 last year, almost 200 people have died.
The violence started after a ‘Tribal solidarity March’ in the hill districts of Manipur to protest against the Metei community’s request for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
