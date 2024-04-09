Tripura Election: 3 Government Employees Suspended for Violating Election Code

AGARTALA: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission has suspended three Tripura government workers, including security staff, for breaching the model code of conduct.

The suspended employees are accused of participating in election campaigns and political events, which goes against the Election Commission’s rules.

The accused have been identified as Partha Pratim Debroy, a government teacher; Rasu Chowdhury, who works in the Education Department; and Kishan Debbarma, a soldier in the Tripura State Rifles.