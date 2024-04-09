Tripura Election: 3 Government Employees Suspended for Violating Election Code

AGARTALA: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission has suspended three Tripura government workers, including security staff, for breaching the model code of conduct.
The suspended employees are accused of participating in election campaigns and political events, which goes against the Election Commission’s rules.
The accused have been identified as Partha Pratim Debroy, a government teacher; Rasu Chowdhury, who works in the Education Department; and Kishan Debbarma, a soldier in the Tripura State Rifles.
According to a statement from the Chief Electoral Office (CEC), Partha Pratim Debroy, who works as an undergraduate teacher at Naveen Palli JB School in Sadar Sub-division, was fired from his job.
This action was taken based on an order letter, F.5(125)-DEE/DP/2024/30, signed by Smita Mall MS, Director, Primary Education Rights.
Likewise, Kishan Debbarma, who is part of the original TSR 7th Battalion group, was fired from his job on April 8 by the Commandant of the TSR 7th Battalion. This was due to his violation of the election code of conduct.
Rasu Chowdhury, who works as a Night Guard at Gopalnagar Higher Secondary School in Mohanpur Division, was dismissed from his job. This decision was made under order No.F.5(1-4033)SE/E(DP)/2024 dated April 7, 2024, and was signed by Nripendra Chandra Sharma, Director, Secondary Education.
This update comes after the suspense of Special Police Officer (SPO) Suman Hossain in the West Tripura Administrative constituency on April 4.
Hossain was suspended for sharing in election juggernauts, which is against the MCC.
Tripura is preparing for Lok Sabha elections that will be held in two phases. The West Tripura seat will go to the voting on April 19, followed by the East Tripura seat on April 26. The votes will be counted on June 4.
The Lok Sabha election will be held across India in seven phases, covering 543 seats. The voting will start on April 19 and end on June 1. Roughly 970 million eligible choosers are anticipated to take part in this democratic process.
