MANIPUR: Kwatha Khunou which is regardedthe last bastion of peace amidst the ongoing violence in Manipur, died in fire allegedly set by unknown perpetrators. The predominantly Meitei village stood as a symbol of resilience against escalating violence, until it caught fire, leaving its inhabitants disillusioned Kwatha Khunou in the restive lands of Manipur stood firm against the coming violence for the last 10 months and was a beacon of hope for its members but the act of deliberate purchase of the village has shattered its peace and made it physically and emotionally in the destruction of the fire destroyed homes and livelihoods and also severely affected the morale of the Meitei people. This left the people in doubt about their future amid confusion and despair over the loss of their holy place, Kwatha Khunou.

This incident has garnered a widespread outrage and condemnation, demanding immediate action to arrest the culprits and restore peace in the surrounding village Political leaders, civic organizations and concerned citizens and the public affected parties united and claimed justice for the heinous act. Combined efforts are underway to provide emergency relief and assistance to the displaced Kwatha Khunou to assess the extent of the damage.

Humanitarian agencies and local authorities are mobilizing resources to meet the immediate needs of those affected by the violence and ensure safety. Inspite of the devastation, there is a ray of hope in the community as the resilience and solidarity of the Meitei community shines through.

The overwhelming support from the entire region underlines the strength of unity in the face of adversity. As reconstruction efforts in Kwatha Khunou gain momentum, they collectively resolve to restore peace and stability to the war-ravaged village, upholding the values ​​of harmony and coexistence that have defined Manipur for generations in the many of these.