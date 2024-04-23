Assam CM Alleges Congress Party’s Manifesto Tailored to Win Election in Pakistan

GUWAHATI: Making a critical comment about the Congress party’s manifesto, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that it seems designed to win elections in Pakistan.
CM Sarma criticized the Congress party’s manifesto, suggesting it is tailored to win elections in Pakistan rather than focusing on Indian interests.
He accused the Congress of creating a manifesto that would take resources from ordinary people and harm the economy.
CM Sarma also invited the Congress to a public debate to prove that their manifesto is just about appeasement.
The Chief Minister also supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election speech in Rajasthan. In the speech, Modi warned that if the Congress came to power, then would redistribute wealth from the people to Muslims.
CM Sarma stated, “The Prime Minister is right in saying that everyone in the country has a right to its resources. It is up to the Congress party to explain why they claimed that a particular community has the first right to the country's resources.”
When a reporter asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Assam CM said, “Rahul Gandhi is the best candidate for the label ‘Pappu’.”
Earlier, the Assam Chief Minister launched a strong attack, accusing Gandhi of using the Wayanad seat just to keep his luxurious home in Lutyens Delhi.
CM Sarma portrayed Gandhi as a Member of Parliament who is often absent, suggesting that the people of Wayanad have been overlooked for a long time.
Sarma gathered support for his effort to contest Gandhi's position in Wayanad, calling on citizens to join him in this important campaign.
“This time, the people will teach him a lesson for assuming their support,” Sarma stated, emphasizing his determination to challenge Gandhi's influence in the area.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led a road show in Kerala’s Malappuram to support K Surendran, the BJP’s candidate of the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.
ALSO WATCH: