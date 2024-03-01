Manipur: Widespread Protests Against Action on Village Volunteers, Arambai Tenggol

IMPHAL: Widespread protest echoed through Imphal Valley on Thursday after the citizens rallied against the crackdown on village volunteers and Arambai Tenggol members.

The protesters showed solidarity with the village volunteers and Arambai Tenggol volunteers, who have been leading the fight against the atrocities committed by the Kukis since the outbreak of the communal violence in May last year.

Locals gathered along Kakching Keithel, forming a human chain and chanted slogans demanding immunity for the volunteers from any kind of action.

The women in Khangabok held a sit-in protest in Thoubal district condemning the attacks to arrest volunteers from Metei villagers and Arambai Tenggol.