Manipur: Widespread Protests Against Action on Village Volunteers, Arambai Tenggol

IMPHAL: Widespread protest echoed through Imphal Valley on Thursday after the citizens rallied against the crackdown on village volunteers and Arambai Tenggol members.
The protesters showed solidarity with the village volunteers and Arambai Tenggol volunteers, who have been leading the fight against the atrocities committed by the Kukis since the outbreak of the communal violence in May last year.
Locals gathered along Kakching Keithel, forming a human chain and chanted slogans demanding immunity for the volunteers from any kind of action.
The women in Khangabok held a sit-in protest in Thoubal district condemning the attacks to arrest volunteers from Metei villagers and Arambai Tenggol.
They voiced slogans such as “Stop crackdown on village volunteers”, “Abrogate SoO”, “Withdraw Assam Rifles from Manipur” and “Implement NRC in state”. They also pledged all forms of support to these volunteers.
Meanwhile, the Centre is yet to decide regarding the continuation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki militant organizations.
This comes amid demands from political parties and Metei civil society groups in Manipur to not extend the peace pact.
The SoO was initially signed in 2005 with Kuki militant groups operating in Manipur’s hill districts. It has been periodically extended and expired on February 29, 2024.
The Manipur assembly on Thursday passed a resolution urging the center to completely abrogate the SoO pact with all Kuki militant groups.
Earlier on Thursday, Manipur police condemned the life-threatening attack on the Additional Superintendent of Police, Imphal West, and other officers by the Arambai Tenggol group.
Over 200 armed individuals forcefully entered the resident of Additional SP, IW, Moirangthem Amit, and abducted him along with his escort.
They were later rescued from the Kwakeithel Konjeng Leikei area and were rushed to Raj Medicity for medical assistance.
Meanwhile, a case has been filed regarding the abduction and an investigation has been initiated.
