Manipur: WMC Criticizes Central Government's Handling of Manipur Crisis, Calls for PM Modi's Intervention

IMPHAL: The World Meetei Council (WMC) voiced its dissatisfaction with central government's alleged negligence in handling the violence in Manipur. This violence has persisted for 14 months. Despite the deployment of 40000 to 50,000 central forces. These include the Army Assam Rifles and other paramilitary units. In release WMC Secretary General Yambem Arun Meetei criticized Centre for compromising the safety of people of Manipur. He called for immediate intervention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The WMC pointed out that, despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah holding high-level security meeting on Manipur on Tuesday. The state's Chief Minister was notably absent. Reports indicate the Centre has decided to deploy additional troops to troubled region. The council alleged the root cause of unrest is activities of migrant Chin-Kuki terrorists. These terrorists are purportedly pushing for a separate administration. This they claim, has led to targeted violence. This is aimed at displacing the Meetei from their dominant areas.

Expressing concern over the continuous attacks on the Meetei community despite significant presence of security forces. The WMC questioned the Centre’s policies. The organization accused the government of potentially engaging with terrorists for broader geopolitical reasons. This could compromise the security of the indigenous people.

The WMC reiterated its appeal to Prime Minister Modi. They asked for decisive measures to halt the attacks. They believe that he has the authority and capability to stop the violence within 24 hours. The council’s plea underscores the urgency and gravity of the situation in Manipur. It calls for immediate and effective action from the highest levels of government.

The ongoing conflict in Manipur highlights the complex interplay of ethnic tensions. There is a need for sensitive and robust governance. This ensures peace and security for all communities in the region. The WMC's call to action emphasizes the dire need for a swift and effective resolution to the violence.