Manipur woman found dead in Delhi's Mahipalpur, police suspect electrocution

IMPHAL: The body of a 23-year-old woman from Manipur was found in her rented room in the Mahipalpur area of Delhi. Police suspect that she died due to electrocution while using an electric rod heater in the bathroom.

According to the Delhi Police, the woman, who worked at a software company in Gurugram, was reportedly getting ready to attend a party when the incident occurred on Sunday. She had been living in a rented room on the fourth floor of a building in Mahipalpur for the past few months.

A PCR call was received at 8.19 pm on Sunday at Vasant Kunj (South) Police Station regarding a woman found dead inside a locked room in Mahipalpur. Upon receiving the call, the investigating officer, along with the police team, reached the spot and found the woman lying unresponsive in the bathroom, holding an electric rod in her hand.

Initial inquiry revealed that the woman had gone to the bathroom to take a bath and was using an electric rod to heat water. When she did not come out for a long time, her friend who lives in the same building became concerned and went to check on her. Finding the bathroom door bolted from the inside, she immediately made a call for assistance.

The crime team was called to the scene, and the site was inspected. The body was then shifted to Safdarjung Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

From the prima facie enquiry, it appears to be a case of electrocution, and no foul play has come to notice so far.

Shahil, the caretaker of the building, told IANS, “The incident happened in room number 403. I received a call from the victim’s friend saying that she was not opening the door and asked for a duplicate key. The owner was not present, so I was instructed to make another key. When we finally opened the door, we found her lying in the bathroom with the electric rod still in her hand. She had come here in June and was from Manipur. She was working in Gurugram.” Further investigation is underway. (IANS)

