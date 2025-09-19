Young businessman dies of electrocution in Sootea; wife critical

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: One Samsul Haque, a young businessman and a resident of Polosoni village, died due to electrocution on Wednesday. According to information, Samsul had gone to take a bath and switched on the water-lifting motor but it didn’t work. He then touched it with his bare hands and got an electric jolt. On seeing him, his wife tried to free him but she also got electrocuted. Later on, the local residents took them to Biswanath district hospital but Samsul was declared dead. A severely injured wife has been referred to GMCH for better medical treatment. Her condition has been stated critical till the filing of this report. The untimely death of Samsul Haque has cast a pall of gloom in the area.

