Mizoram's Pig Industry Hit by ASF, Rs 800 Crore Loss Reported

AIZAWL: Mizoram's pig farming industry which was once thriving is now facing losses due to the ongoing impact of African Swine Fever (ASF) in the state. Since the outbreak began in March 2021 the virus has resulted in financial damages totaling a staggering Rs 800 crore, leaving farmers in a state of despair.

These concerning figures were disclosed by C. Lalsawivunga, Mizorams Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister during a recent assembly session. In a detailed written response he painted a picture of the devastation that ASF has inflicted on the pig population and economy.

According to the minister, the ASF outbreak has caused the deaths of 57,217 pigs. The overall losses from these unfortunate actions have reached Rs 799.68 crore, putting the pig farming community in a precarious situation.

Throughout this year there has been a break, from the ASF virus outbreak. From January to August 15 the virus resulted in the loss of 9,866 pigs while an additional 17,977 pigs were culled to prevent its spread. The financial impact for 2024 already amounts to Rs 239.45 crore highlighting the grip of ASF on Mizorams livestock industry.

Despite receiving support from the government at times the Mizoram authorities have struggled to control the outbreak. As a response to the persistence of ASF the state government declared it a disaster on January 1 this year, marking an escalation in their efforts.

To curb the disease spread the Mizoram government implemented a ban, in May on the import of pigs and pork products from neighboring states and countries. This ban remains in effect as the state works to protect its livestock.

Due to the ban on imports impacting pork availability private organizations have started bringing in products from Pune, Maharashtra, to satisfy the states demand. Despite the situation Mizorams pork consumption remains strong with over 4 lakh kilograms being consumed monthly. The pig farming industry in Mizoram is facing a challenge from African Swine Fever a viral disease that spreads among pigs and can be deadly.