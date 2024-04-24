Manipur's Leading Metei Organization Calls for NIA Probe into Kangpokpi District IED Blast

IMPHAL: A bridge on National Highway 2 in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district was partially damaged by a bomb explosion on April 23m this disrupted traffic in the area.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) expressed worry about the increasing violence in recent days. They called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

The Meitei organization also asked the state government to quickly hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). They want this to happen so that the 3.5 million residents affected by the incident can receive justice.