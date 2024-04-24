Manipur's Leading Metei Organization Calls for NIA Probe into Kangpokpi District IED Blast

IMPHAL: A bridge on National Highway 2 in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district was partially damaged by a bomb explosion on April 23m this disrupted traffic in the area.
The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) expressed worry about the increasing violence in recent days. They called for a thorough investigation into the incident.
The Meitei organization also asked the state government to quickly hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). They want this to happen so that the 3.5 million residents affected by the incident can receive justice.
Reports say that this important road connects India and Myanmar. It is crucial for the 3.5 million people living in the area, as well as for trade and travel throughout Southeast Asia.
In its statement, COCOMI also mentioned that unfortunately, this bombing is not an isolated incident. A similar attack happened in the Kwakta areas of the CCpur district border area on June 21, 2023.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had investigated that incident and had arrested several individuals from the Kuki community.
In its press release, COCOMI also recognizes the complicated situation in the region. This includes widespread opium cultivation, illegal expansion of villages, and a large number of undocumented immigrants from Myanmar.
Given the seriousness of the situation, COCOMI is calling for an immediate and thorough investigation into the incident. They also want the state government to quickly hand over the case to the NIA.
There was also a new outbreak of violence in the neighboring areas of Kangpokpi and Imphal West district. Armed miscreants launched an attack from Phaileng Village in Kahngpokpi district. They also fired several gunshots.
The attack targeted the area around the Sekmai River, where many laborers were working. The sudden attack caused panic among the workers, who fled the area.
So far, there have been no reported deaths or injuries. The gunfight continued late into the evening without showing any signs of stopping.
ALSO WATCH: