Manipur's Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold at 2025 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships

GUJARAT: Olympic medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu marked a golden return as she won the gold medal in the women’s 48 kg category at the 2025 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad on Monday.

The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist lifted a total of 193 kg to set new Commonwealth Championship records in snatch, clean and jerk, and total, finishing atop the women’s 48 kg podium. This included 84 kg in snatch and 109 kg in clean and jerk, both setting new Commonwealth Championship records.

Following the International Weightlifting Federation’s (IWF) revised weight categories, which saw Mirabai’s pet division of 49 kg scrapped, the Indian weightlifter competed in 48 kg at the championships. This is Mirabai Chanu’s fifth medal at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships. She has previously won gold medals in the 2013, 2017, and 2019 editions and a silver in 2015.