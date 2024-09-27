Manipur’s Poumai Naga Tribe Bans Hunting; Enforces Strict Rules For Wildlife Conservation

IMPHAL: The Poumai Naga tribe, hailing from Purul village located in Manipur’s Senapati district has taken a significant stride towards wildlife conservation by banning hunting, trapping, and killing of wild animals and birds within their territory.

The tribe also decided to designate a particular area of the forest as a conservation reserve in a general body meeting organized recently at Purul village by the Purul (Hiimai) Union.

In another drastic step towards environmental preservation, the tribe has also enforced a ban on forest fires and other harmful activities in and around the village and forests.