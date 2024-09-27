Manipur’s Poumai Naga Tribe Bans Hunting; Enforces Strict Rules For Wildlife Conservation

IMPHAL: The Poumai Naga tribe, hailing from Purul village located in Manipur’s Senapati district has taken a significant stride towards wildlife conservation by banning hunting, trapping, and killing of wild animals and birds within their territory.
The tribe also decided to designate a particular area of the forest as a conservation reserve in a general body meeting organized recently at Purul village by the Purul (Hiimai) Union.
In another drastic step towards environmental preservation, the tribe has also enforced a ban on forest fires and other harmful activities in and around the village and forests.
With a population of around 7000, the Poumai Naga tribe has implemented these rules in accordance with the Manipur Wild Life Protection Act, 1972. The Purul Union has also imposed fines for violators to ensure its strict compliance.
A hefty sum of Rs 60,000 will be slapped as penalties for individuals found setting or starting fires in the forest. Those caught hunting wild animals or birds will be punished with a fine of Rs 20,000, and hunting tools and weapons will also be seized.
The use of batteries, dynamite, chemicals, or explosives for fishing is strictly forbidden.
Outsiders caught hunting or killing wildlife within the jurisdiction of Purul village will also be fined Rs 20,000 and their tools or weapons will be confiscated. Informers who report violations will be rewarded with half of the fine collected.
ALSO READ: Manipur on Edge: Government's Sudden U-Turn on Militant Infiltration Fuels Tension
ALSO WATCH: