Manipur's Rajkumar Herojit Shines At The Para-Swimming Championship; Wins Two Gold, One Silver

PANJIM: Squadron Leader Rajkumar Herojit from Manipur representing the Services Team clinched two gold medals and secured a silver at the 24th National Para Swimming Championship, 2024 held in Panjim, Goa.

The event took place from October 19–22, with top para-athletes participating from across the country.

Rajkumar Herojit competed in three events and won gold medals in both the men’s 100-meter breaststroke SB4 event and the 50-meter breaststroke SB4 event.

He also demonstrated his exceptional skills and bagged a silver medal in the 200-meter Individual Medley SM5.