Manipur's Rajkumar Herojit Shines At The Para-Swimming Championship; Wins Two Gold, One Silver

PANJIM: Squadron Leader Rajkumar Herojit from Manipur representing the Services Team clinched two gold medals and secured a silver at the 24th National Para Swimming Championship, 2024 held in Panjim, Goa.
The event took place from October 19–22, with top para-athletes participating from across the country.
Rajkumar Herojit competed in three events and won gold medals in both the men’s 100-meter breaststroke SB4 event and the 50-meter breaststroke SB4 event.
He also demonstrated his exceptional skills and bagged a silver medal in the 200-meter Individual Medley SM5.
The talented swimmer from Manipur dedicated his victory to the IAF (Indian Air Force), the Services team, his coaches, his family, and the people of Manipur. His incredible achievement has brought laurels to the state and has earned him praises from all quarters.
It is worth noting that Herojit had earlier represented India at the 4th Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou, China, from October 22 to October 28, 2023.
The Manipur government presented an award at the Players’ Day Observation 2024 (Sanaroishingee Numit) in Imphal to commemorate his accomplishment.
