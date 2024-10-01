Nagaland Teens Assaulted and Robbed on Pune's Baner Hill

KOHIMA: In a shocking incident, two teenagers from Nagaland were molested and robbed by four unidentified persons at Baner Hill in Pune on Saturday night.

One of the victim's students, 19 years old, lodged a police complaint at Chaturshringi police station on Sunday.

According to the police, the complainant is a second-year BA student at Spicer College on Aundh Road. He and his 19-year-old friend, who were residents of Navi Sangvi, were on an evening walk at Baner Hill when the incident occurred.

At around 7:30 pm, four unidentified men waylaid the teens. The robbers threatened to kill them with an iron weapon and took away a cell phone and valuables amounting to Rs 20,000, police said.

According to the FIR, when the accused refused to give his phone password to the robbers, they attacked his knees, leaving him with injuries. When he shouted for help, the robbers ran from the spot. The injured teenager was treated at the government hospital in Aundh.

According to reports, a police team under the leadership of Senior Inspector Mahesh Bolkotgi was sent to the place after the complaint. Police Sub-Inspector Pranil Chowgule, the officer in charge of the case, stated that the victims are from Nagaland and attempts are being made to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

The same robbery cases have been witnessed here before. For example, in August 2021, a wildlife photographer was robbed of his camera, phone, gold valuables, and cash amounting to Rs 1.8 lakh. Later, the police arrested the two robbers involved in that case.

In March 2022, a central government employee and his female friend reported being robbed while out for a walk on Baner Hill. The attackers threatened them and coerced the duo into transferring Rs 76,000 through digital payments.