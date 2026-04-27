MHA Approves ₹947 Crore for Manipur Ethnic Violence Relief and Rehabilitation

IMPHAL — The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has approved a combined allocation of nearly ₹950 crore for relief and rehabilitation efforts in Manipur, where ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities has continued to displace tens of thousands of people since May 3, 2023.

The MHA sanctioned ₹424.36 crore for the operation of relief camps and ₹523 crore for the rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), according to the state Home Department. The figures were disclosed in response to an RTI query filed by senior Manipur Congress leader Hareshwar Goshwami.

Scale of the Crisis: By the Numbers

The RTI reply paints a stark picture of the humanitarian situation nearly three years after the violence erupted.

A total of 58,881 people have been displaced from their home villages between May 3, 2023 and March 30, 2026. As of March 10, 2026, 174 relief camps remained operational across the state. In addition, 3,000 pre-fabricated houses have been constructed by the Manipur Police Housing Corporation Ltd to provide temporary accommodation.

The violence has claimed 217 lives, based on ex gratia payments made to the next of kin. It has also caused widespread destruction — 7,894 permanent houses have been completely destroyed and 2,646 partially damaged since the crisis began.

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