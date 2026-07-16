Mob attacks Assam Rifles camp in Manipur’s Senapati to block anti-militant operation

IMPHAL: An unruly mob attacked an Assam Rifles camp in Manipur's Senapati town, resorting to stone-pelting, arson and vandalism in an apparent attempt to obstruct a security operation against armed militants, officials said on Wednesday.

The mob vandalised and damaged several Assam Rifles vehicles during the violence. One light vehicle was set ablaze, while two trucks were overturned and extensively damaged. A civilian car was also reportedly torched in the incident.

A defence spokesman said that based on credible intelligence inputs regarding the presence of armed cadres in the Makuilongdi areas, approximately 2 km west of the designated NSCN(IM) camp at Oklong, an area domination patrol and search operation was launched by the Assam Rifles.

The intelligence reports and the social media posts indicated the presence of armed cadres moving outside designated camps, carrying weapons and wearing uniforms, in apparent violation of established Ceasefire Ground Rules, he said.

Simultaneously, the Ceasefire Monitoring Group (CFMG) was formally informed regarding the reported violations, highlighting the security concerns.

The spokesman said that during the operation, Assam Rifles columns approaching Makuilongdi and Oklong villages were obstructed by a large number of people, involving women.

The Assam Rifles troops exercised maximum restraint and communicated with the local representatives, assuring that the operations were aimed solely at ensuring security and maintaining peace in the area and that the columns would not enter any village without the consent of the authorities.

As tensions escalated, reports emerged at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday of a large crowd gathering in Senapati town and preparing to march towards the Assam Rifles Camp. Despite the withdrawal of the Assam Rifles columns, a large mob reached the camp at around 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday, pelting stones, damaging property and attempting acts of arson.

Upholding the utmost professionalism, the minimum force was employed to disperse the violent crowd and prevent further escalation, in coordination with the Manipur Police, by firing blank rounds and tear-gas grenades.

The Senapati Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were immediately deployed to assist in restoring law and order. Later, while retreating, a section of the mob vandalised and damaged Assam Rifles vehicles. One light vehicle was set ablaze, while two trucks were overturned and damaged. A civil car was also reportedly burnt during the violence.

Through the coordinated efforts of the Security forces, Manipur Police and CRPF personnel, the situation was brought under control, and the crowd was fully dispersed by midnight on Tuesday-Wednesday. The situation in Senapati is presently peaceful and under control. No injuries or casualties were sustained by the local population or security force personnel.

Efforts to address concerns and maintain communal harmony have been undertaken with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and District Authorities.

Security Forces remain committed to maintaining peace, ensuring the safety of all citizens and upholding the rule of law, the defence spokesman stated.

He said that the forces continue to exercise restraint and professionalism while carrying out their mandate to safeguard security and stability. (IANS)

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