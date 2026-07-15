Top PREPAK Militant Held, 50 kg Opium and Arms Cache Seized in Manipur

IMPHAL: The security forces in Manipur have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, arrested a dreaded militant of the outlawed PREPAK outfit, and seized around 50 kg of suspected opium worth over Rs 3 crore in separate operations, officials said on Tuesday.

A senior police official said that a joint team of the Manipur Police and the 19 Garhwal Rifles, during a search operation on Tuesday, recovered a large cache of arms, explosives and war-like stores from the forest area of K. Thenjang village in Churachandpur district, which shares borders with Myanmar and Mizoram.

The official said that a detailed report on the recovered arms and ammunition, including sophisticated weapons, is awaited. (IANS)

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