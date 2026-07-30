Naga Council extends full cooperation to NIA in probe into killing of 3 pastors in Manipur

SENAPATI: United Naga Council (UNC) President NG Lorho said the council would extend full cooperation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in its probe into the killing of three pastors in Manipur, while urging the central agency to expedite the investigation into the deaths of six Naga men, warning that prolonged inaction could lead to an intensification of the ongoing Naga agitation.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, after the NIA recorded his statement in Senapati in connection with the May 13 ambush on church leaders in Kangpokpi district, Lorho said the UNC had assured investigators of its support.

"We welcome the NIA officials and extend our full cooperation in whatever way we can in the investigation into the targeted ambush and killings of the three pastors. At the same time, we also asked the NIA officials to seriously expedite the case of the six Naga men killed by Kuki militants. As of now, we still have not seen any tangible action from the government side. Therefore, the Naga people may intensify their actions beyond the ongoing economic blockade. The ultimate responsibility lies with both the Government of Manipur and the Government of India," Lorho said.

The NIA on Tuesday recorded Lorho's statement as part of its investigation into the attack on a group of tribal church leaders near the Kotlem-Kotzim stretch of Kangpokpi district on May 13. The church leaders were returning to Kangpokpi after attending a religious gathering in Churachandpur when unidentified armed assailants ambushed their vehicle on the Tiger Road stretch between Kotzim and Kotlen villages.

The attack claimed the lives of Rev Vumthang Sitlhou, former General Secretary of the Manipur Baptist Convention (MBC), and pastors Paogou and Kaigoulien, all of whom were associated with the Thadou Baptist Association. Four others sustained serious injuries in the incident. Earlier, Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho alleged that cadres of the KNF-P were behind the killing of six Naga civilians, including two pastors from Konsakhul village, who were abducted from Leilon Vaiphei on May 13, and called for strict action against those involved.

Speaking to ANI, Losii Dikho termed the incident as "beyond human belief" and said the brutality had left the government and people of the state shocked and enraged.

"We know it was done by the KNF-P. They were the ones who took them," Dikho said, alleging that the victims were handed over to armed cadres with the involvement of certain women groups, local society members and village chairmen."What can I say? This is beyond human belief, the kind of action they have done. We cannot find appropriate words to express our anger, sorrow and sadness," he said. (ANI)

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