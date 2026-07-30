CM Special Fund to Drive Grassroots Projects, Ensure Fair Spread Across Meghalaya: CM Sangma

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma, on Wednesday said the state government is using the Chief Minister's Special Development Fund (CMDSF) to accelerate grassroots development by financing small but impactful projects, while assuring that the benefits of the scheme would be distributed equitably across all regions of the state.

Speaking at a programme held at his official residence in Tura for the distribution of CMDSF-approved schemes, Sangma said the fund was conceived to address local developmental requirements that are often not covered under regular departmental programmes.

"The CMDSF has been designed specifically to support community-level projects that have a direct and meaningful impact on people's lives," the Chief Minister said, adding that the fund is financed through the budget of the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

Highlighting the growing popularity of the initiative, Sangma acknowledged that the government has received a large number of requests for financial assistance under the scheme, resulting in occasional delays in fund allocation.

He said the increasing demand reflected public confidence in the programme but also posed challenges in meeting every request within the available financial resources.

"There are expectations from every constituency. While it may not be possible to fulfil all demands immediately, the government is committed to ensuring that the benefits reach every part of Meghalaya, including Garo Hills, Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills," he said.

The Chief Minister stressed that all allocations under the CMDSF follow a structured administrative process and are released only after scrutiny through the offices of the respective Deputy Commissioners.

He said this mechanism has been put in place to ensure transparency, accountability and fair distribution of funds.

Sangma also noted that while multiple development initiatives are being implemented by different government departments across the state, the CMDSF has emerged as an important instrument for responding quickly to pressing local needs that require immediate attention.

The programme also highlighted the locations and sectors where projects have been sanctioned under the fund, with the government seeking to enhance transparency by making information on CMDSF-supported works available to the public.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at strengthening last-mile delivery of development and ensuring that smaller infrastructure and community welfare projects receive timely financial support across Meghalaya. (IANS)

Also Read: Prestone Tynsong Says Meghalaya, Assam Equally Responsible for Jorabat Flooding