Naga People’s Union demands release of 6 hostages in Imphal rally

IMPHAL: The Naga Peoples Union on Monday demanded the immediate and safe release of six Naga civilians allegedly abducted on May 13, holding a massive rally in Manipur's Imphal and submitting a memorandum to the state government.

The rally began from Tribal Market at New Checkon and proceeded towards Konung Mamang crossing. However, police personnel blocked the protesters at the crossing point. Later, a team of eight members of the union was allowed to proceed to the Chief Minister's Bungalow to submit a memorandum to the government.

Protesters carried banners and placards with slogans reading, "Immediate and Safe Release of 6 Naga Hostages," "Immediate Intervention by the Government", "Justice and Protection for Innocent Civilians," and "Stop Violence Against Innocent People."

Speaking to reporters, General Secretary of the Naga Peoples Union, Imphal, HB Kowarhring said the rally was being carried out peacefully and in a non-violent manner.

"We are holding this peaceful rally demanding the safe release of our six beloved Naga civilians who were abducted on May 13. We appeal to those responsible to release them without causing any harm," he said.

He further stated that the rally aimed to submit a memorandum to the government seeking urgent intervention in the matter.

Meanwhile, Chunthuiliu Kamei from Neikanlong, who participated in the protest, expressed disappointment over what she described as the slow response from the government. (ANI)

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