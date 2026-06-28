Naga Students’ Body Rejects Kuki-Zo Body’s Apology for Killing of Six Hostages

IMPHAL: A day after the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) expressed regret over what it described as a "grave mistake" in the killing of six Naga hostages, the All Naga Students' Association, Manipur (ANSAM) on Friday rejected the apology, terming it "insincere" and demanding the immediate arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the crime.

In a statement, ANSAM said the KZC's apology neither amounted to a genuine admission of guilt nor reflected accountability for the abduction and killing of the six Naga civilians in Kangpokpi district on May 13.

The organisation also objected to the use of the term "Katcha Nagas" in the KZC statement, describing it as derogatory and offensive to the identity and dignity of the Naga people.

The students' body asserted in a statement that no apology could be considered credible unless those involved in the abduction and killings were identified, arrested and punished in accordance with the law.

ANSAM said the killings took place in Leilon Vaiphei village, which it described as ancestral Naga land, and termed the incident an attack on the security and dignity of the Naga community.

The organisation also questioned whether the Kuki-Zo Council was authorised to issue the apology on behalf of all Kuki-Zo groups and sought clarification on whether the statement reflected the position of all constituent communities, including the Zomis.

Referring to the recent killing of three Thadou church leaders, ANSAM reiterated that the Nagas had no involvement in the incident, saying it occurred in an area where they neither exercised control nor influence.

It alleged that attempts to link the Nagas to the killings were baseless and intended to fuel communal tensions.

The association urged both the Manipur government and the Centre to ensure a speedy investigation into the killing of the six Naga hostages and bring the perpetrators to justice.

It also called for serious consideration of the demands submitted by the United Naga Council, saying justice and accountability were essential for lasting peace and reconciliation.

Acknowledging and expressing remorse over the killings, KZC Chairman Henlianthang Thanglet on Thursday apologised for the incident and called for a fair, transparent and impartial investigation into all acts of violence linked to the continuing ethnic unrest in the state.

Addressing the media at Churachandpur district headquarters along with three other leaders on Thursday, the KZC Chairman admitted that the Kuki-Zo people had made a grave mistake in killing the six Naga civilians, adding that it was done in a moment of emotion.

He strongly condemned the incident and apologised on behalf of his people.

Describing the incident as "tragic and unacceptable", and stating that it was neither authorised nor approved by any Kuki-Zo political or community leadership, the veteran tribal leader demanded that those responsible be identified and brought to justice through a fair, transparent and impartial investigation. (IANS)

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