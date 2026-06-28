VPP Dismisses Split Claims, Targets NPP Over Ampareen Lyngdoh’s Cabinet Exit

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) dismissed speculation over internal divisions, asserting that the party remains united and that all key decisions are taken collectively.

VPP Mawlai MLA Brightstarwell Marbaniang said attempts to project a split within the party were politically motivated and aimed at weakening its growing support base ahead of the Shillong Parliamentary by-election.

He maintained that the party functions on consensus and rejected claims of factionalism, particularly in relation to candidate selection and organisational decisions.

Turning his criticism towards the ruling National People's Party (NPP), Marbaniang questioned the recent removal of Dr M Ampareen Lyngdoh from the State Cabinet, alleging that the decision was taken unilaterally.

On internal developments within the VPP, he clarified that the resignation of a Mawkyrwat MDC from an Executive Member post of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council was a personal decision and not linked to any party rift.

He further reiterated that the VPP remains open to new entrants who share its ideology, while stating that electoral tickets are decided collectively by the party and cannot be assured to any individual in advance.

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