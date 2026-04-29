NCB busts heroin trafficking network in Manipur, two arrested

IMPHAL: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Imphal Zonal Unit seized 4.267 kg of heroin worth Rs 8.5 crore and arrested two persons during a joint operation in Churachandpur district. The operation, conducted with Assam Rifles and Manipur Police near Khuakhual, led to the interception of a vehicle and a motorcycle. Officials recovered 374 soap cases of heroin along with two wireless communication sets used by the accused. Preliminary investigation indicated that the contraband originated from Myanmar and was destined for Churachandpur. Authorities said the seizure highlighted continued cross-border trafficking along the Indo-Myanmar route. NCB stated that intensified operations in the region had led to significant seizures, including drugs worth Rs 335 crore in 2025 and Rs 75 crore so far in 2026. Further investigation is underway, stated a press release.

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