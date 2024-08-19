NEC Pulls Vision Document After 'Chin State of Manipur' Blunder

GUWAHATI: The North Eastern Council (NEC), an important agency for the development of India's northeastern region, has pulled back its recently released 'Vision Plan 2047' after finding a major mistake about the migration of the Kuki (Chin) community.
The document incorrectly stated that the Kukis (Chin) came from the "Chin State of Manipur," when in fact, they are historically from Myanmar's Chin State.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced on his official Facebook page that the document had been withdrawn.
He mentioned that the mistake was quickly reported to the Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia, who then took action to retract the document.
The mistake was found in Chapter 3 of the document, called ‘Art, Culture, and Natural Heritage.’
Chin State, which is in neighboring Myanmar, shares an international border with the Indian states of Manipur and Mizoram.
UNICEF reports that Chin State is one of the poorest areas in Myanmar, with very high poverty rates and widespread food shortages.
The incorrect information in the NEC’s vision document drew criticism, especially in light of the ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur.
The state has been dealing with violent clashes between the Meitei community, mainly from the valley, and the Kuki tribes, who mostly live in the hills.
The conflict, which started over a year ago, has resulted in the deaths of more than 220 people and displaced nearly 50,000 residents.
The mistake has worsened existing tensions, as the Manipur government has previously blamed illegal immigration from Myanmar as a major cause of the violence.
The Kukis, who have ethnic ties with the Chin people of Myanmar and Mizoram, have been pushing for a separate administration, citing long-standing issues of discrimination and unfair resource distribution by the dominant Meitei community.
The North Eastern Council, founded in 1971, plays a key role in planning and developing the region.
Its earlier strategic document, ‘Vision 2020,’ was created in 2008 and aimed to promote peace, strength, and economic integration with the global economy by 2020.
