NEC Pulls Vision Document After 'Chin State of Manipur' Blunder

GUWAHATI: The North Eastern Council (NEC), an important agency for the development of India's northeastern region, has pulled back its recently released 'Vision Plan 2047' after finding a major mistake about the migration of the Kuki (Chin) community.

The document incorrectly stated that the Kukis (Chin) came from the "Chin State of Manipur," when in fact, they are historically from Myanmar's Chin State.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced on his official Facebook page that the document had been withdrawn.

He mentioned that the mistake was quickly reported to the Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia, who then took action to retract the document.