NESO demands probe into killing of six Naga persons in Manipur

OUR CORRESPNDENT

ITANAGAR: The North East Students' Organisation (NESO) on Thursday condemned the killing of six Naga men from Konsakhul Naga Village in Manipur and demanded a swift, transparent and impartial investigation into the incident.

The organisation sought the immediate arrest and prosecution of those involved and expressed concern over reports that the victims had been tortured before being murdered and mutilated.

The six men were reportedly abducted from Leilon Vaiphei Village on May 13, and their dismembered remains were recovered on June 10.

NESO questioned the lack of accountability despite years of violence in Manipur and urged the Centre to ensure justice, restore public confidence and end the culture of impunity in the state.

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