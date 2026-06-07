Protesters block NH-2 at Namdilong, demand release of 6 Naga hostages in Manipur

Imphal: Protesters on Saturday blocked the Imphal-Dimapur road along National Highway-2 at Namdilong village gate, demanding the immediate and unconditional release of six Naga civilians who were allegedly abducted by armed Kuki militants from Leilon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi District on May 13, 2026.

The Koubrou Range Liangmei Women's Union organised the protest.

Demonstrators raised slogans demanding justice and accused both the state and central governments of failing to take adequate action to rescue the remaining hostages.

Speaking to the media during the protest, Chunjaioiu, a resident of Namdilong, expressed concern over the continued captivity of the six civilians. She said that 18 people were allegedly abducted initially, of whom 12 were released unharmed, while six remain in captivity.

"We have been protesting day and night, but until now there has been no concrete response from either the state government or the central government. It is shocking that despite the seriousness of the incident, no effective action has been taken," she said.

She further stated that although Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand had visited the victims' families, there has been no clear information regarding the condition of the remaining hostages.

"Whether they are alive or dead, we want the government to bring back the six hostages so that the families can know their fate and carry out whatever is necessary," she added.

Criticising the government's handling of the situation, she alleged that the authorities had failed to respond adequately despite continuous public demonstrations by the Naga community.

She also appealed to the prime minister, the chief minister and the state government to intervene immediately and resolve the matter before the situation escalates further.

"We do not want war. We want peace. But if the government continues to ignore our appeals, the situation may worsen. We are only asking the authorities to look into our problems and deliver justice," she asserted.

The protesters warned that they would continue their agitation until the six hostages are released or their whereabouts are officially confirmed. (ANI)

Also read: Naga Students Issues Ultimatum to Manipur Government for Safe Release of Six Naga Hostages