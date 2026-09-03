NFR GM Meets Manipur Governor, CM to Review Rail Connectivity, Infrastructure

IMPHAL: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava met Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday and discussed measures to strengthen railway connectivity and services in the state.

Shrivastava called on the Governor at Lok Bhavan and later met the Chief Minister at the CM Secretariat, where senior State Government and NFR officials were also present.

The meetings focused on the regular operation of passenger train services between Jiribam and Khongsang and the feasibility of direct rail connectivity between Manipur and Guwahati. Discussions also covered improving road connectivity between Vangaichungpao and the National Highway and strengthening security infrastructure for safer railway operations.

Officials reviewed measures for efficient freight handling at Khongsang Terminal, including the introduction and operationalisation of Roll-on/Roll-off (RO-RO) services for the movement of goods and vehicles.

The current status of the Jiribam–Imphal New Railway Line Project was also reviewed, with emphasis on expediting ongoing works and ensuring steady progress towards completion. The discussions reaffirmed NFR’s commitment to strengthening rail infrastructure and passenger and freight services in Manipur, a press release said.

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