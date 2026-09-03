Meghalaya: Jemino Mawthoh Likely to Join BJP Amid UDP Merger Speculation

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Bharatiya Janata Party is stepping up its efforts to expand its political footprint in Meghalaya, with former United Democratic Party leader and former Nongthymmai MLA Jemino Mawthoh, who resigned from the UDP some time ago, likely to join the saffron party this month, even as speculation grows over a possible merger of nine UDP legislators with the BJP, leaving the saffron party keeping its fingers crossed amid the unfolding political developments.

Although neither the BJP leadership nor Mawthoh has announced a date for his induction, a BJP insider said the party was yet to finalise the schedule.

Mawthoh’s expected entry comes amid heightened political activity within the UDP and growing speculation over a larger realignment of regional legislators. While there is no formal confirmation of the proposed merger, the possibility has added to the political uncertainty surrounding the UDP and offered the BJP an opportunity to strengthen its position in the State. A former Nongthymmai MLA and a prominent face in Meghalaya politics, Mawthoh resigned from the UDP earlier, triggering speculation over his future political course.

The BJP currently has two MLAs in the 60-member Assembly — A.L. Hek from Pynthorumkhrah and Sanbor Shullai from South Shillong. In the 2023 Assembly election, the party won two seats with around nine per cent of the vote, while the National People’s Party emerged as the single-largest party with 26 seats.

The BJP is now looking to expand beyond its existing electoral base by attracting established regional leaders, particularly as political alignments begin to shift ahead of the next Assembly election.

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