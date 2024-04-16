Normalcy and peace are returning: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh

Imphal: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said that the law and order in the state has improved adding that the efforts are on to bring peaceful solution between the two communities under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“The law and order has improved in the last 3-4 months. There have been no mishaps. Unfortunately, one incident took place yesterday but the situation is under control now. There is not much problem with the law and order. Normalcy and peace are returning... We are making efforts for it. We have started peace talks between the two communities under the leadership of the Union Home Minister,” Manipur CM told ANI.

“We have also formed a peace committee... Peace talks between representatives of both communities are in process. I firmly believe that the situation will improve soon,” he added.

Ethnic clashes erupted in the Northeast state in May, last year, after a tribal solidarity march organised to protest against an order of the Manipur High Court, asking the state government to consider including the majority community in the state in the list of Scheduled Tribes, took a violent turn.

In a statement on September 15, last year, Manipur Police informed that the violence claimed 175 lives, while another 1,138 were injured 33 people were reported missing. In January this year, after reports of fresh violence in the state, a three-member team from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), headed by advisor AK Mishra, was sent to Imphal to assess the situation in the violence-hit state. (ANI)

