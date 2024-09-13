Northeast Students’ Body Urges PM Modi To Break Silence, Visit Manipur

IMPHAL: The Northeast Students’ Organization (NESO) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence and visit conflict-ridden Manipur that has been ravaged by a deadly ethnic strife for more than a year.
The student bodies include the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), Khasi Students' Union (KSU), Garo Students' Union (GSU), All Manipur Students' Union (AMSU), Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Naga Students' Federation (NSF), All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU), and Twipra Students' Federation (TSF).
In a letter to PM Modi, the student body asked him to personally take stock of the grim situation prevailing on the ground and provide security for vulnerable civilians, particularly women and children.
“The prolonged conflict has led to the tragic loss of innocent lives, widespread destruction of property, and created an atmosphere of fear and instability throughout the state,” the letter stated.
“The absence of timely leadership has allowed the conflict to escalate, worsening the suffering of the people,” the letter added.
They have also raised serious concerns about the recent reports of drone and missile strikes, which have further aggravated the already tense situation and deepened the divide between the Kukis and the Meitis.
The body also suggested about the formation of a high-level peace committee, involving representatives from all communities, to facilitate a lasting solution.
NESO said that they were let down by a seemingly lacklustre attitude from the central government and urged PM Modi to show solidarity with the affected communities by visiting the state.
The organization stressed upon the significance of immediate intervention, saying that a visit from the country’s leader would heal some wounds while also demonstrating a commitment to finding a resolution.
They reiterated their strong commitment to ensure peace and justice not only in Manipur but in the entire northeastern region, requesting all concerned stakeholders to embrace dialogue and work towards restoring stability in these turbulent times.
ALSO READ: Assam: Massive Investment Scam Rocks Guwahati As Cooperative Society Siphons Off Crores
ALSO WATCH: