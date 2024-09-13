Northeast Students’ Body Urges PM Modi To Break Silence, Visit Manipur

IMPHAL: The Northeast Students’ Organization (NESO) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence and visit conflict-ridden Manipur that has been ravaged by a deadly ethnic strife for more than a year.

The student bodies include the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), Khasi Students' Union (KSU), Garo Students' Union (GSU), All Manipur Students' Union (AMSU), Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Naga Students' Federation (NSF), All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU), and Twipra Students' Federation (TSF).

In a letter to PM Modi, the student body asked him to personally take stock of the grim situation prevailing on the ground and provide security for vulnerable civilians, particularly women and children.