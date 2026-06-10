NPP eyes Manipur polls, adopts resolutions on governance and indigenous rights

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The National People's Party (NPP) reviewed its electoral strategy and organisational expansion plans at its National Committee Meeting and Annual General Meeting held at Mawkasiang in New Shillong Township, with a focus on strengthening its presence ahead of the Manipur Assembly elections.

The meeting brought together senior leaders, legislators and office-bearers from Meghalaya, Manipur and Nagaland to discuss organisational strengthening, electoral preparedness and policy priorities.

The party adopted resolutions on democratic participation, peace and reconciliation in the Northeast, protection of indigenous rights and inclusive development under the vision of "Northeast 2047: Gateway to Prosperity". It also called for a transparent and consultative framework for regulating foreign funding under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

NPP National President Conrad K. Sangma said the resolutions reflected the party's commitment to people-centric governance and described the Northeast as central to India's future. He said the party saw opportunities to strengthen its presence in Manipur and would continue working at the grassroots level.

The meeting reviewed preparations for upcoming elections, including the Lok Sabha by-election in Meghalaya, the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council polls and the Manipur Assembly elections. Party leaders stressed the need for greater engagement in Manipur to strengthen organisational structures.

Delegates from more than 14 states attended the meeting, which also featured presentations on the Uniform Civil Code, Article 371 and organisational reforms. The party reaffirmed its motto of "One Voice, One Northeast" and its commitment to expanding its national footprint while promoting the development of the Northeast.

Also Read: NPP strengthens Rambrai-Jyrngam push as Independent MLA Remington Momin backs CM Conrad Sangma