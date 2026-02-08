One-day ‘NATGRID’ training held at Manipur Police headquarters

IMPHAL: Manipur Police organized a one-day training programme on the "National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID)" at the Auditorium Hall of the New Manipur Police Headquarters, Mantripukhri, with the assistance of the NATGRID team, Ministry of Home Affairs, as per directions of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The programme aimed to familiarize police officers with NATGRID's features and operational scope, enabling effective intelligence sharing and data-driven investigations. Around 150 officers from various units participated both physically and through video conferencing, according to a release.

The NATGRID team, comprising Saurabh Gupta, Advisor (Project NATGRID), Cdr. Jitesh P. Saini, Director, NATGRID, and Anup Kumar, Deputy Secretary, NATGRID, provided technical insights and practical guidance. Senior Manipur Police officers led by Director General of Police attended the programme, which concluded with appreciation for the organizers and participants. (ANI)

