Verify identity and nationality first, no ex gratia without due process: HYC

SHILLONG: The Hynniewtrep Youths' Council (HYC) has issued a strong caution to the Government of India and the Government of Meghalaya against what it termed a "blind and premature" announcement and disbursement of ex-gratia compensation in connection with recent fatal blasting incidents at illegal rat-hole mining sites in East Jaintia Hills district, asserting that sympathy cannot override legality and due process.

Taking a firm stand, the organization said the Centre and the state must prioritize accountability over optics and legality over emotional populism. "No identity, no nationality, no verification-then no public money," the HYC said, underscoring that ex-gratia compensation cannot be released without mandatory verification of the identity and nationality of all deceased persons. The group also demanded a criminal investigation to identify mine owners, contractors and facilitators behind the illegal blasting, as well as those allegedly enabling the entry and employment of illegal immigrants in the state.

