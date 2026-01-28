Padma Shri for Yumnam Jatra Singh rekindles Manipur’s spiritual and cultural legacy

IMPHAL: Manipur's legendary cultural maestro Yumnam Jatra Singh, who has been posthumously named a recipient of the Padma Shri, has once again drawn national attention to the enduring need to preserve the state's rich spiritual and cultural heritage.

Expressing gratitude for the honour, Singh's son, Yumnam Bishambor, said that had his father been alive, he would have been immensely proud and happy to receive the recognition.

Speaking to IANS at his residence in Thangmeiband Leirenhanjaba Leikai, Bishambor said that although his father is no longer present to witness the moment, the family and his students feel a deep sense of pride and fulfilment over the national honour.

"My father dedicated his entire life to art and culture. As his son, I feel extremely proud and thankful. We only wish this recognition had come while he was still alive," he said.

Yumnam Jatra Singh, from an early age, showed a keen interest in Nata Sankirtana and trained under several eminent gurus. Despite initially being engaged in agricultural work, he remained steadfast in his pursuit of the arts.

He later obtained diplomas in Eshei and Cholom and served as a visiting guru at the Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy (JNMDA). During his lifetime, he trained numerous students and was an approved artist of All India Radio, Imphal.

In recognition of his immense contribution to the field of art and culture, he had earlier received several prestigious honours, including the Manipur State Kala Akademi Award and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. (IANS)

