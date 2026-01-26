Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Praveen Kumar set to be awarded Padma Shri

New Delhi: Former India captain Rohit Sharma, Indian women’ team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Para-athlete Praveen Kumar are set to be honoured with the Padma Shri as the Padma Awards 2026 were announced on Sunday.

This recognition marks their significant contributions to Indian sports across different formats and generations.

While the Padma Shri awards celebrated both current and former stars, India’s tennis icon Vijay Amritraj received the Padma Bhushan. He is the only sportsperson to earn the country’s third-highest civilian honor this year. Amritraj’s recognition adds to a notable career that has lasted for decades, both on and off the court.

He had previously been awarded the Padma Shri in 1983 and the Arjuna Award in 1974, highlighting his lasting influence on Indian tennis and sports administration.

Rohit Sharma, the former captain of Indian men’s cricket team, is a key figure in modern Indian cricket. He is known for his leadership and impressive run-scoring at the highest level and led India to second T20 World Cup trophy in 2024.

Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the women’s team, led India to maiden women’s ICC title after hosts India clinched Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 has also played a vital role, leading India to new successes and inspiring a generation of young cricketers with her bold batting and leadership.

The list of honored sports figures included Savita Punia, the goalkeeper of the Indian women’s hockey team, whose consistency and leadership have helped India regain its place on the international stage.

Baldev Singh, Bhagwandas Raikwar, and K Pajanivel also received the Padma Shri for their achievements in sports. IANS

