Patriots’ Day: Manipur CM Urges Collective Effort for Peaceful, United and Prosperous State

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has called for collective efforts to build a peaceful, prosperous and united state, stressing the need for people to work together towards lasting peace and development.

Manipur on Thursday observed the 135th Patriots’ Day with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Minister leading the other dignitaries, including Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly, Ministers, MLAs, senior civil and police officials, and other dignitaries in paying floral tributes to the heroes of the Anglo-Manipur War of 18.

The observance began in the morning with floral tributes at Hicham Yaicham Pat in Moirangkhom, and Thangal Temple at Palace Compound.

In the afternoon, the Governor and the Chief Minister, along with other dignitaries, attended the wreath-laying ceremony at Kangla Uttra.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Bhalla paid homage to Yuvraj Bir Tikendrajit, Thangal General, Maharaj Kulachandra and all the patriots of the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891.

He said that their courage, sacrifice and commitment to the motherland remained deeply etched in the collective memory of the people of Manipur.

He also added that the struggle of 1891 teaches that true courage lies in standing for what is right even in the face of great adversity.

Governor Bhalla stressed that Patriots’ Day is not merely an occasion to remember the past but also an opportunity to learn from history and work towards a better future.

He called upon the people to preserve Manipur’s rich history, culture and heritage, uphold Constitutional values and strengthen unity among all communities.

Emphasising that peace is the foundation of a prosperous society, the Governor appealed particularly to the youth to carry forward the legacy of the patriots through education, hard work, understanding and unity.

He said the best tribute to the heroes would be to build a peaceful, prosperous, harmonious and inclusive Manipur, where every citizen can live with dignity and hope.

The Governor also called upon the people to preserve the unity and integrity of Manipur, uphold peace and harmony, and work collectively for the future of the state. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh recalled the sacrifices of the patriots who fought fearlessly for the protection and dignity of the motherland. (IANS)

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