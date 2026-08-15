Indefinite bandh begins in Arunachal’s Lekang over recruitment rules

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ITANAGAR: An indefinite bandh began in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lekang circle in Namsai district on Friday to protest the state Cabinet’s decision to introduce uniform eligibility criteria for government recruitment. The bandh, called by community-based organisations, students’ unions and NGOs, began at 5 am and disrupted normal life as protesters blocked roads at Banka Bridge, Bordumsa Gate and Dirak Gate.

Under the new framework, permanent residence, Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) or indigenous status, and proficiency in at least one indigenous tribal language have been made mandatory for applicants to Group A, B and C posts.

Protesters said the policy could affect genuine non-APST residents holding valid domicile and resident certificates. They also expressed concern that the existing 80:20 reservation arrangement, under which 80 per cent of vacancies are reserved for APST candidates and 20 per cent for non-APST aspirants, could be affected.

The protesting organisations had submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pema Khandu on August 12, seeking a review of historical records and domicile status before finalising the policy. Lekang Assistant Commissioner Tojum Ete said the bandh was continuing but no untoward incident had been reported. Police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in the area.

Lekang MLA Likha Soni and Namsai Deputy Commissioner Lobsang Tsering were scheduled to hold talks with the protesters on Friday evening.

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