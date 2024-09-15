People have no demands, just wish to go home: CRPF DIG Manish Kumar Sachar

Kangpokpi: DIG Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Manish Kumar Sachar visited Thangkanphai village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur and Songpehjang relief camp in Saikul Hilltown and interacted with representatives of the Kuki community. DIG Sachar said that over 100 families are living in the relief camp, and they don’t have any demand except to get back to their normal lives.

“This is a relief camp in Kangpokpi district where around 100 families are living...They are living peacefully...But our objective is that all these families return to their homes as soon as possible and restart their lives...We are identifying their farms and taking them there...They are all living peacefully... They don’t have any demand except getting back to their normal life...They want that there should not be any attack on them or any life threat to them,” he said.

Earlier on September 11, DIG Sachar said that the situation was fully under control a day after fresh violence erupted in Manipur.

He said that forces are strongly giving befitting replies to the miscreants.

“This area is known as Gamgiphai which is the border of Kangpokpi and West Imphal. Regular checking is being done by Assam Rifles, CRPF and Manipur police commandos at the Naka. So that no unauthorised person or product is not able to cross it...The situation is fully under control...”,DIG Sachar told.

Meanwhile, on September 12, the Indian Army, and Manipur Police, in a joint operation with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force, recovered significant quantities of arms, ammunition, and other warlike stores in the Churachandpur district.

Acting on specific information, in the Maulsang area of Churachandpur District, the Army along with Manipur Police and CRPF recovered one 7.62mm AK Series Assault Rifle with the magazine, three medium-sized countries improvised mortar (Pompi), and other war-like stores. (ANI)

