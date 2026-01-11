WGH police arrest 3 in Rajabala incident; CM calls for calm and communal harmony

CORRESPONDENT

Shillong: With the West Garo Hills (WGH) police arresting three individuals in connection with the incident at Goalgaon under Rajabala Police Station, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Saturday said the administration is acting swiftly to bring all those involved to justice while maintaining peace and communal harmony in the region.

“Three people have been arrested, and the police are working tirelessly to apprehend the others involved in this heinous crime,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that the Deputy Commissioner has called members of civil society to constitute a Peace Committee to ensure all related matters are addressed comprehensively.

Recalling the incident, Sangma said, “Yesterday, a very tragic and unfortunate incident occurred in Garo Hills, in which one youth lost his life and another was seriously injured.” Condemning the attack, he added, “We strongly condemn this incident and express our condolences to the bereaved family.”

Appealing for restraint, the Chief Minister urged, “At this time, I request the citizens of Garo Hills to ensure that peace and communal harmony prevail.” He also cautioned against misinformation, stating, “There may be news circulating on social media; please verify it carefully.” Reassuring the public, he said, “Let me assure the citizens that the police and administration are on the job, and we will ensure strict action and that all those involved are brought to justice.”

According to official reports, the incident occurred on January 9, 2026, around 2:00 pm, when Dilseng M. Sangma, a member of the ACHIK NGO and son of Gaban Ch. Marak of Amokgre, Phulbari, West Garo Hills, was assaulted by unidentified individuals. He was rushed to Bhaitbari CHC and referred to Tura Civil Hospital but succumbed to his injuries en route.

West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police Abraham T. Sangma, IPS, said, “Police teams have been deployed to trace those involved, and all efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the perpetrators at the earliest.”

The District Police have appealed to citizens to maintain peace, avoid circulating unverified or provocative content on social media, and extend cooperation to the Peace Committee. Members of the public are urged to report any information related to the incident or suspicious activities to the nearest police station, outpost, beat house, or the Police Control Room in Tura at +91 8837423053, +91 7005530510, or +91 9089199064.

