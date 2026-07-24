Power sector faces new challenges amid rising demand, says Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Thursday said that the steady rise in population and the corresponding increase in the number of electricity consumers -- from individual households to commercial establishments and industries -- have brought new challenges to the state's power sector.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla said that reforms in the power sector have transformed electricity into a major avenue for investment, innovation and business, highlighting the need for robust regulation to safeguard consumer interests and ensure equitable growth.

The Governor, the Chief Minister and senior officials attended the first Foundation Day celebration of the Manipur Electricity Regulatory Commission (MnERC) here on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh said that electricity has become one of the most essential requirements of modern society and is indispensable for the socio-economic development of the state.

He noted that with the steady population growth, the number of electricity consumers -- from individual households to commercial establishments and industries -- has increased significantly, creating new challenges for the power sector.

Expressing confidence in the Commission, the Chief Minister said that the MnERC would continue to undertake visionary initiatives and progressive measures for the benefit of electricity consumers across the state.

He further assured that the state government would extend all possible support to the Commission in implementing initiatives aimed at strengthening the power sector, improving service delivery and safeguarding consumer interests. Addressing the function, Governor Bhalla extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Chairperson, Secretary, officers and staff of the Commission on the occasion of its first Foundation Day. (IANS)

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