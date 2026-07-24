Tripura BJP Chief Abhishek Warns Against Factionalism, Stresses Discipline Ahead of Key Local Polls

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Newly appointed Tripura BJP president Abhishek Debroy has issued a stern warning against factionalism within the party, asserting that discipline remains the BJP's highest priority and that any attempt to undermine it would be dealt with firmly.

Debroy made the remarks during an organisational meeting attended by party leaders from the mandal level.

His warning comes amid reports of discontent following the announcement of the party's new state office-bearers, which excluded several senior leaders while inducting a number of new faces. According to party sources, some senior leaders have expressed dissatisfaction with the new appointments in private.

Former Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) member Padma Lochan Tripura also publicly voiced his displeasure through a social media post, alleging that veteran party workers were being systematically sidelined.

Responding to the developments, Debroy said the BJP values the contribution of every party worker and recognises them accordingly. However, he cautioned that the party would not tolerate any form of factionalism.

He appreciated the role of mandal-level leaders in strengthening the organisation and urged them to work with greater dedication to meet the challenges ahead. He also asked them to maintain close coordination among themselves and extend all possible assistance to the public in resolving their problems.

Referring to the major political events scheduled later this year, Debroy reminded party workers to prepare for the elections to 587 Village Committees under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and 20 urban local bodies, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC).

He urged party leaders to remain fully prepared and deliver their best performance in the upcoming elections.

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