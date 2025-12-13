President Droupadi Murmu meets internally displaced persons in Imphal

IMPHAL: President Droupadi Murmu met and interacted with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Imphal, Manipur, on Thursday.

During the interaction, President Murmu assured them that the Government stands with them at all times to address their needs. She said the Government is working to secure the homes and livelihoods of internally displaced individuals from Manipur.

The President also assured the IDPs that the Government of India is taking necessary measures to facilitate their progress towards an environment of peace and sustained prosperity in the state.

"President Droupadi Murmu met and interacted with a few Internally Displaced Persons in Imphal. She assured that the Government stands with them at all times to address their needs. She affirmed that the Government is working to secure their homes, livelihoods, and the future of their children. She further assured them that the Government of India is taking necessary measures to facilitate their progress towards an environment of peace and sustained prosperity. She also impressed upon them the need to strengthen harmony," said Rashtrapati Bhawan. (ANI)

Also Read: Inclusive, sustainable development of Manipur a national priority: President Murmu