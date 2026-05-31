Naga Students Issues Ultimatum to Manipur Government for Safe Release of Six Naga Hostages

Senapati: The All Naga Students' Association, Manipur (ANSAM) has served a four-day ultimatum to the Government of Manipur to safely release and hand over six alleged Naga hostages reportedly abducted on May 13.

Speaking at a press conference in Senapati on Thursday, ANSAM President Th Angteshang Maring said the association would stand by the decision of the United Naga Council (UNC) and warned that failure to fulfil the demand could lead to a boycott of the state government.

"If the government fails to hand over the six Naga hostages within four days, we will be compelled to boycott the Government of Manipur and ask Naga legislators to withdraw support from the present government," Maring stated.

"We shall move ahead together and fight for justice together," the ANSAM President added.

The issue was also raised by the All Manipur Nupi Marup on Wednesday as they held a protest rally in Imphal, demanding the immediate release of the hostages.

The organisation submitted a memorandum to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla regarding the ongoing crisis in the state.

The demonstrators carried banners and placards to call for a stop to abductions.

Assistant Secretary of All Manipur Nupi Marup, Ningthoujam Premila, said that the rally aimed to convey the people's issue to leaders."Our protest rally is being organised for the submission of a memorandum to the Governor of Manipur regarding the present crisis and various issues affecting the state. Through the rally, we want the leaders to listen to the problems being faced by the people," she told ANI.

On Monday, the Naga Peoples Union held a massive rally in Manipur's Imphal and submitted a memorandum to the state government over the release of the six civilians. The rally began from Tribal Market at New Checkon and proceeded towards Konung Mamang crossing.

However, police personnel blocked the protesters at the crossing point. Later, a team of eight members of the union was allowed to proceed to the Chief Minister's Bungalow to submit a memorandum to the government. (IANS)

Also Read: Normal Rainfall Expected Across Northeast During Monsoon: IMD