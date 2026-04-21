Rahul Gandhi Blames BJP for Manipur Crisis, Raises Issue at Tamil Nadu Rally

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday directly blamed the BJP government for the ongoing crisis in Manipur, alleging that the ruling party had deliberately stoked conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities in what was once a peaceful state.
Gandhi made the remarks while addressing a rally in Colachel, Kanyakumari, as fresh tensions continue to grip Manipur following a militant attack that killed two young children.
Gandhi did not mince words in his assessment of the situation in Manipur.
"Look at what has happened in Manipur. A peaceful state. They set fire to it, and hundreds of people died. There's a civil war still carrying on," he said, addressing the crowd at the rally.
His remarks come in the wake of the killing of a five-year-old boy and his five-month-old sister in a militant attack at Tronglaobi Awang Leikai — an incident that has since triggered widespread protests, road blockades, and clashes with security forces.
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Violence in Manipur first broke out on May 3, 2023, following protests linked to demands for Scheduled Tribe status for the Meitei community.
Clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups quickly escalated, resulting in loss of lives, mass displacement, and extensive property damage. Security forces were deployed across several districts, and restrictions were imposed as the situation spiralled.
The conflict has continued in varying intensity since then, with the recent Tronglaobi attack adding fresh fuel to an already volatile situation.
Gandhi linked the situation in Manipur to what he described as a broader BJP strategy of centralising political control.
He alleged that the party sought to "capture power and run states from Delhi" wherever possible — and claimed the same approach was being used to exert influence over the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu.
"Wherever possible, the BJP seeks to capture power and run states from Delhi. But they lack the courage to say this to the people of Tamil Nadu directly, so they have taken control of a once-glorious political party," Gandhi said.