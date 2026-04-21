Rahul Gandhi Blames BJP for Manipur Crisis, Raises Issue at Tamil Nadu Rally

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday directly blamed the BJP government for the ongoing crisis in Manipur, alleging that the ruling party had deliberately stoked conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities in what was once a peaceful state.

Gandhi made the remarks while addressing a rally in Colachel, Kanyakumari, as fresh tensions continue to grip Manipur following a militant attack that killed two young children.

'They Set Fire to It'

Gandhi did not mince words in his assessment of the situation in Manipur.

"Look at what has happened in Manipur. A peaceful state. They set fire to it, and hundreds of people died. There's a civil war still carrying on," he said, addressing the crowd at the rally.

His remarks come in the wake of the killing of a five-year-old boy and his five-month-old sister in a militant attack at Tronglaobi Awang Leikai — an incident that has since triggered widespread protests, road blockades, and clashes with security forces.

Also Read: Tensions persist in Manipur’s Ukhrul after deadly ambush kills two Naga civilians